Periyar University PRIDE practical exam hall ticket released

Periyar University PRIDE hall ticket: The Periyar University has released the hall tickets for the practical exams for its Periyar Institute of distance education (PRIDE) candidates. Students can download their hall ticket from the official website — periyaruniversity.ac.in.

The exams will begin from February 2, 2019 onwards. The exams will be held for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Candidates will also have to pay the exam fee for both practical and theoretical exams. The exam fee is different for different courses.

Periyar University PRIDE practical exam hall ticket: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, periyaruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘January 2019 PRIDE practical exam – hall ticket’ under ‘news’ section

Step 3: A new page will open, click on ‘view more’ under ‘January 2019 PRIDE practical exam – hall ticket’ link

Step 4: A new window will open, log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

Candidates need to download and take print out of the admit card for future reference. No applicant will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid hall ticket, according to official notification.