Periyar University UG, PG November Result 2018: Declared at periyaruniversity.ac.in, check here

Periyar University UG, PG Result 2018: The Periyar University administration has released the result for exams held in November 2018 on their official website – periyaruniversity.ac.in. Many students are facing difficulty in checking their results due to heavy traffic. The university has issues results in different formats for students, affiliated colleges and for departments.

Earlier, the university had declared results for the exams held in April 2018 which are still available on the website. The November result is anticipated in the first week of January. There were reports of the result being delayed but talking to indianexpress.com the officials had cleared that the result is on schedule

Periyar University November Result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – periyaruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on ‘Periyar University UG/PG result November 2018 students log-in’ link under news section on the extreme right

Step 3: A new page will open, fill-in your registration number and submit

Step 4: Result will appear

Candidates need to take print out of the result for future references. A detailed mark sheet can be obtained from the university or college administration, later. Meanwhile, candidates who have enrolled in the university in distance mode can access their admit cards form the official website for the January 2019 exams. For the first year students exams will begin from January 10, 2019.