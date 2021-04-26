Periyar University launches online learning portal for UG, PG courses

Periyar University, Salem, has announced to launch an online learning portal http://www.periyaedu.in. It will offer undergraduate and postgraduate degree programmes in multiple domains with a live learning process. The University announced this as an initiative to expand its offerings in line with the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP2020).

Through the live learning portal periyaredu.in, the varsity will offer MBA, MSc in Mathematics, MA with specializations in English and History, and Masters in Commerce. It will also offer Bachelors of Commerce and Bachelor of Arts in English to aspirants looking to get into business management and literature as a domain, respectively.

Read | What lies ahead for admissions in foreign and Indian universities amid second COVID-19 wave

“The New National Education Policy 2020 (NEP2020) opened the door for launch of Online Degrees by the Top 100 Universities of India. As a premier, responsive and progressive institution focused on driving high-quality higher education for all, we are delighted to announce the launch of Online Undergraduate and Postgraduate programmes via our e-learning platform periyaredu.in. For us, this is the beginning of a glorious new chapter in the renowned lineage & history of this illustrious institution. These online degrees will offer aspirants engaging, classroom-like learning with personalized support to ensure their learning and career development.” said Vice-Chancellor of Periyar University, P Kolandaivel.

With the launch of the online portal, Periyar University aims to improve the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in Higher Education which currently stands at 27.4%.

“The learning resources of the Online programmes of Periyar University for every subject are extremely engaging and interactive and will enable learners to grasp the fundamentals while also learning from real-life case studies from the industry. With evolving internet connectivity and rising aspirations of a young India, the launch of these programmes will further the cause of high-quality higher education in India as envisaged in the NEP 2020.” said the university.