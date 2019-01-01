Periyar University 2018 results declared: How to check UG, PG marks at periyaruniversity.ac.in

Periyar University results: The Periyar University has released the results for its undergraduate and postgraduate exams held in 2018 on its official website periyaruniversity.ac.in. Every year, the university announces the result on the first day of January. However, minutes after the results of PG and UG exams were announced, the website has been facing huge traffic and the link is unable to open.

Many students are facing technical glitch. It is The exams for 2019 sessions for both PRIDE and regular mode will begin in January, admit cards of which are already released.

Periyar University result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – periyaruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on results under student/faculty links

Step 3: A new page will open, click on the ‘UG/PG exam result’ or ‘UG/PG exam result (university department)’ link

Step 4: Fill-in your credentials and result will appear

Download and take at least one print out of the result for future reference.

From 2019 onwards the university will launch many new programmes including Bsc Mathematics (actuarial science), B.Com (financial marketing analytics), B.Com (security marketing practices), and M.Sc computer science (data analytics).