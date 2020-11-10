Pending JRF, SRF fellowships to be released in a week: UGC

The University Grants Commission Monday said pending fellowships for Junior Research Fellows (JRF) and Senior Research Fellows (SRF) will be released in a week. (File)

The University Grants Commission Monday said pending fellowships for Junior Research Fellows (JRF) and Senior Research Fellows (SRF) will be released in a week.

UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said disbursal was held up due to technical issues. When asked to elaborate, he said it was a transition from an old system to a new procedure of how money was given to UGC by the government.

The clarification came Monday in wake of the death of LSR college student Aishwarya Reddy by suicide. She was a recipient of the Ministry of Science and Technology’s INSPIRE scholarship.

Dr Sanjay Mishra, who took over as in-charge of the INSPIRE Programme on November 1, has said despite financial constraints during the pandemic, the department decided the crunch will not be “translated to any fellowships, scholarships”.

