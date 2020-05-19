Pending Class 10, 12 exams: CBSE releases timetable, parents oppose move

However, since the pending exams are not for major subjects, parents contend that the exams can either be conducted online or students should be promoted based on other considerations, a method adopted by state government for classes 1 to 8. (Representational) However, since the pending exams are not for major subjects, parents contend that the exams can either be conducted online or students should be promoted based on other considerations, a method adopted by state government for classes 1 to 8. (Representational)

The rescheduled timetable for pending Class 10 and 12 board exams released by the Central Board of Secondary Examinations (CBSE) on Monday evoked mix response from schools and parents. While principals said schools are ready to conduct exams without hassle and haven’t received objections from any parent, parent associations opposed the move, calling it dangerous.

While Class 10 board exams have been completed in the country except for parts of northeast Delhi, for Class 12, the exam are from July 1 to July 13. Students have been instructed to carry hand sanitisers, wear mask and follow social distancing norms.

While July could see a peak in coronavirus cases, parents said the step is inappropriate. India Wide Parents Association president Anubha Sahai said, “Are they going to take responsibility of kids during such emergency when cases are rising? We condemn this move, the government and the CBSE will be held accountable if any child is infected. They are risking the lives of lakhs of students from across India,” she said.

However, Rajhans Vidyalaya principal Deepshikha Shrivastava told The Indian Express, “Major papers for Class 12 such as English and Math are over. The exams are being conducted for optional subjects, which have limited takers. Hence, there won’t be a problem of crowding or for social distancing. However, in case the situation worsens, a decision can be made once again in July.”

Gopi Birla Memorial School principal Dr Veena Shrivastava said, “We haven’t received any complaints from parents. As it is, the evaluation work has begun. We have been doing our work and the staff has been reporting to school. We should resume our routine. We are also set to reopen our schools from June 1, whether online or offline – will be decided based on the response we receive.”

However, since the pending exams are not for major subjects, parents contend that the exams can either be conducted online or students should be promoted based on other considerations, a method adopted by state government for classes 1 to 8. “We don’t understand what is the urgency to hold these exams. Students anyway are required to sit for various entrance exams after Class 12 depending on what they wish to study. Why can’t they then be promoted. Who will bear the risk?” asked parent Sunil Chaudhuri, member of New Bombay Parents Association.

