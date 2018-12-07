Patna varsity polls: Chhatra JD(U) wins president, treasurer posts

The Chhatra JD (U), the Janata Dal (United)’s students’ wing, won the key posts of president and treasurer at the Patna University polls, the results of which were announced Thursday.

The ABVP kept up its dominance in the university, winning three posts — vice president, general secretary, and joint secretary. Polling had taken place on Wednesday amid tight security.

The BJP alleged that the Chhatra JD (U) had won “by manipulation and employing pressure tactics on teachers and students”, accusing party leader Prashant Kishor of flouting the code of conduct.

BJP spokesperson Rajib Ranjan said: “JD (U) won two positions by manipulation. Prashant Kishor openly flouted code of conduct. We never thought that our alliance partner can stoop so low to help its students’ wing win polls. Voting had been done under pressure and students were influenced and teachers were threatened.”

The RJD, whose alliance with the Left failed to pay off, accused both BJP and JD (U) of “match-fixing” and claimed that Kishor violated the code of conduct.

JD (U) dismissed the accusations. Party spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said: “Chhatra JD (U) and even ABVP won because of NDA government’s measures.” ens