PUCET result 2019 declared at patnauniversity.ac.in

Patna University results 2019: Patna University (PU) on Thursday declared the result of entrance test PUCET conducted for admission to various degree courses in Arts, Science and Commerce disciplines. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance tests can check their results on the university’s website — patnauniversity.ac.in.

Advertising

Patna University has started the application process for the academic session 2019-20. The online admission process was started from April 2, and the candidates can apply online till May 15, 2019.

Patna University results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website patnauniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A new tab will open

Step 4: Enter the required details

Step 5: Click submit

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a print out for future reference

The last date for admission in all UG, PG courses is July 9. The counselling process and certificate verification will begin soon.