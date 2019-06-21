Toggle Menu
PUCET result 2019 declared at patnauniversity.ac.inhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/patna-university-result-2019-declared-at-patnauniversity-ac-in-pucet-5791820/

PUCET result 2019 declared at patnauniversity.ac.in

Patna University results 2019: Patna University (PU) on Thursday declared the result of entrance tests conducted for admission to various degree courses in Arts, Science and Commerce disciplines.

patna university, patna university result, patna university results 2019, patna university results, patna university admissions, college admissions, education news, indian express news
Patna University results 2019: Patna University (PU) on Thursday declared the result of entrance tests conducted for admission to various degree courses in Arts, Science and Commerce disciplines. (Representational Image)

Patna University results 2019: Patna University (PU) on Thursday declared the result of entrance test PUCET conducted for admission to various degree courses in Arts, Science and Commerce disciplines. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance tests can check their results on the university’s website — patnauniversity.ac.in.

Patna University has started the application process for the academic session 2019-20. The online admission process was started from April 2, and the candidates can apply online till May 15, 2019.

Patna University results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the website patnauniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: A new tab will open

Step 4: Enter the required details

Step 5: Click submit

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download and take a print out for future reference

The last date for admission in all UG, PG courses is July 9. The counselling process and certificate verification will begin soon.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Maharashtra FYJC admissions: Slight dip in cut-offs in second list
2 How Telangana is paving fast lane to DU for students
3 CHSE Odisha +2 Arts, Commerce results 2019: When and where to check