Patna University PUCET 2019: Check eligibility criteria, entrance exam pattern, syllabus, other details

PUCET 2019: The online admission process of the Patna University will be closed on May 15. The application process is on, and the students can apply online by submitting an application fee of Rs 300 for undergraduate programmes, and Rs 500 for postgraduate programmes.

The entrance exam will be conducted for various programmes, for admission to Bachelor’s programmes, the candidates have to appear for B.Ed entrance test, M.Ed entrance test for Master’s programmes, and for law courses, LLM entrance test.

The dates of the entrance test (PUCET 2019) will be notified soon.

Patna University PUCET 2019: Entrance test

BA, B.Com (Hons)

The entrance examination for BA, B.Com program will be of two hours. The paper will be of 100 marks consisting of 60 marks from Humanities and Social Science, and 40 marks from Current Affairs. The paper will contain one mark each

B.Sc (Hons)

The entrance examination for B.Sc (Hons) program will be for two hours. The paper will be of 100 marks consisting of 70 marks from Mathematics/ Biology, Physics and Chemistry. The questions will be objective and contain one mark each.

LL.B

The entrance examination for LL.B program will be for two hours. The paper will be of 100 marks consisting of 60 marks from Legal Aptitude and 40 marks from General Knowledge. The questions will be objective and contain one mark each.

Eligibility criteria:

The candidates need to pass the (10+2) examination with minimum marks.

How to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website- patnauniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘apply online’

Step 3: In the new window submit the details like registration number, mobile number and email id

Step 4: Upload scanned passport size photos

Step 5: Make the payment through credit card, debit card or net banking

Step 6: After the completion of the application process, click on submit

Step 7: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates can apply online through the official website- patnauniversity.ac.in on or before May 15.