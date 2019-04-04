Patna University PUCET 2019 admission process begins, check details

PUCET 2019: Patna University has started the application process for the academic session 2019-20. The online admission process was started from April 2, and the candidates can apply online till May 15, 2019.

The candidates need to submit an application fee of Rs 300 for undergraduate programmes, and Rs 500 for postgraduate programmes.

PUCET 2019-20: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- patnauniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘apply online’

Step 3: In the new window submit the details like registration number, mobile number and email id

Step 4: Upload scanned passport size photos

Step 5: Make the payment through credit card, debit card or net banking

Step 6: After the completion of application process, click on submit

Step 7: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the common entrance test (PUCET 2019). The entrance test conducted for admission to both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

The dates of the entrance test (PUCET 2019) will be notified soon.

