Patiala: Ten students hospitalised following clashes in Punjabi University

Ten students, including four girls, were injured and hospitalised after two groups of students clashed at Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday. Seven among them belonged to Democratic Students Organisation (DSO) that has been protesting for 24-hour open girls hostels on the campus over the past three weeks. The remaining are from the department of physical education at the university. The students have received head, leg and arm injuries and are under medical observation at Rajindra Hospital.

The Left parties alleged that over 10 students descended on a group of protesters in front of the girls’ hostel, demanding the identity of the girl who had a heated argument with Provos Nishan Singh on Sunday night. Sources said they went on to threaten the protesters in front of the Vice-Chancellor’s office. Students from the DSO allegedly started hurling stones at the students who left the spot and returned with sharp-edged weapons to attack the protesters, university officials informed police when it reached the spot and begun investigating the matter.

Sukhamrit Singh Randhawa, DSP City 1, said that he was recording statements and action will be taken soon. No FIR has been lodged into the matter, Registrar Dr Manjit Singh Nijjar said. The situation was under control now and two student unions were involved in the clash. He added that senior officials immediately reached the spot and sorted the issue.

Sources said the students of physical education attacked the protesters to “avenge” Dr Nishan Singh who was attacked by a mob on Sunday night during a gherao in which protesters held the authorities, including the Vice-Chancellor, inside the university guesthouse till 2 am. The students held a sit-in after the university authorities called the parents of girl students, informing them that “they were roaming the campus with boys late into the night”. They had demanded an apology from V-C Prof BS Ghuman, who has refused to give in.

