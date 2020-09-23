Pathankot teacher spends Rs 25,000 to film lectures, others do home visits for students without phones

25 lectures of Smriti Katoj, a primary school teacher from Phulra village, have been already telecast by DD Punjabi in association with the school education department.

A TEACHER in border district Pathankot has spent Rs 25,000 from her pocket to shoot and edit videos of her lectures to be telecast on Doordarshan’s DD Punjabi for primary school children.

Smriti Katoj, a primary school teacher from Phulra village used to perform on stage during her college days, but had no experience of performing in front of a camera. But in the last five months, she has become expert at lecturing on camera along with her daughter and husband.

Twenty-five lectures of Samriti have been already telecast by public broadcaster channel DD Punjabi in association with the Punjab School Education Department.

Apart from Samriti, other teachers from Pathankot have also spent from their pockets to make videos for the department and DD Punjabi.

“I had no experience of performing in front of camera. Covid-19 brought new challenges for me as teacher. I bought a new phone and tripod to start making videos. As I had no studio, I used to shoot videos at home at night to create a soundproof room effect. Doordarshan only accepts high quality videos to air. My husband and my daughter help me shoot these videos,” said Samriti.

“During the pandemic, I also learned how to edit these videos before sending it to the department for telecast on Doordarshan. Our department provide us topics to prepare lectures,” she said.

Samriti started shooting videos for online classes video soon after the lockdown was imposed. “I have spent around Rs 25,000 on this as I had to buy a new phone and tripod so the videos are of good quality,” she added.

“It has been a new experience for all teachers like me who have been trying their hand at shooting and editing for students. Now my students are not limited to my school, but spread across the state. It gives me inner happiness and job satisfaction.”



Apart from Samriti, other teachers from Pathankot — Rajiv Kanda, Charanjit Kaur, Sunita Devi, Anuradha and Sanjeev Sharma from Pathankot — have also spent from their pockets to make videos for the department and DD Punjabi.

“Border district teachers and students have their own problems. Our teachers are making great effort so that students can get the best possible education while staying at home. They are not only making online videos but also going home to home so that all students can appear in the exam,” said Balkar Attari, a teacher and district media coordinator.

“As the first quarter exams started on Monday, teachers in Pathankot walked the extra mile to reach students who don’t have phones to appear in online examination. Not only teachers, even anganwadi workers, sarpanchs and panchs assisted to ensure that no children miss the exam,” said Attari.

“Making primary school students appearing in online examinations was a headache for us. We cannot expect a primary school student to download the paper online and and then submit it after attempting. Most parents are also not that educated to help their children in appearing online exam. So we need to make special efforts so all children can appear in the examination,” said Attari.

Every child was assigned an ID which had to be used for appearing in online exam. Teachers went to students’ homes and provided their own mobiles so that children can fill the exam.

“Some parents were not even aware that it was exam day for their children. They came to know only after we reach there. Children were ready and excited for the exam,” said Attari.

