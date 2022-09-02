scorecardresearch
CBSE Class 12 marksheet, migration certificate in Digilocker ‘legally valid’

CBSE is supplying the printed copy to the students shortly, however, the board has informed that documents -- marksheet cum passing certificate -- available in digilocker with digital signature are also legally valid and should be accepted by higher educational institutions.

Both the marksheet cum passing certificate and migration certificate of the students is available on their Digilocker account.

The Central Board for Secondary Education today issued a notification stating that the passing certificate and the migration certificate of the students have been made available on Digilocker, it is digitally signed by the controller of examinations.

Read |Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams; states demand two types of Maths paper

“It is come to the notice that certain universities are asking the students to submit paper printed copy of the migration certificate. Though, CBSE is supplying the printed copy to the students shortly, however, it is informed that documents i.e. Marksheet cum Passing Certificate available in digilocker with digital signature are also legally valid and should be accepted by higher educational institutions,” read the notice.

The notice is available on the official website of cbse:- cbse.gov.in

The class 12 results were released on July 22, 2022. And the marksheet cum passing certificate and migration certificate were made available immediately after the declaration of results.

Meanwhile, the Union government plans to bring about “uniformity” across state and central boards by drawing up a “benchmark framework” to assess students at secondary and higher secondary level. The state and central boards currently follow different standards of evaluation which leads to disparities in the scores.

The representatives of state boards and State Councils of Educational Research and Training (SCERTs) had a series of meetings with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) over the last few months to arrive at a common understanding in order to implement the plan, and a new assessment regulator is being set up as a part of it.

