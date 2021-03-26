Parts of IIM-A declared micro containment zone by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation

THE AHMEDABAD Municipal Corporation (AMC) has designated part of the IIM-Ahmedabad campus as a “micro containment zone” after nearly 30 persons tested positive for Covid-19 this month, six of them on Wednesday. Dorm number 31, with a population of 150 persons at the new IIM-A campus, was contained on Thursday, which is in addition to six dorms inhabiting nearly 70 members was contained in the old IIM-A campus on Wednesday.

Of the total 30 persons who tested positive 22 are students, apart from one faculty member three off-campus staff members and four community members, all of who are in quarantine, as per the IIM-A Covid 19 dashboard. The institute has, since September last year, reported 157 cases of Covid-19.

Ahmedabad and Surat reported over 500 Covid cases each on Thursday of the total 1961 cases in the entire state, when the positivity rate stood at 2.39 per cent. Bringing focus back on contact tracing and testing, the state government on Thursday tested as many as 81,976 samples, Testing has seen an increase only from Wednesday, prior to which between March 11 and 23, saw testing numbering between 60,000-70,000 samples a day. A considerable spike in daily cases of Covid-19 has been seen since March 19.

In light of rising cases, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday declared that all state government employees would be treated as frontline workers and will now be inoculated, regardless of age. At Vadodara, where cases are on the rise, Officer on Special Duty Vinod Rao issued a notification capping prices of the High-Resolution CT (HRCT) Scan at private diagnostic centres for Covid19 patients to Rs 2,500 as against a minimum of Rs 4500 being charged currently.

Rupani notified that the state government is keeping an eye out on the four key cities of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot. Stating that Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and vaccine is the only way out of Covid-19, the chief minister also added that the state government is aiming to complete administering the vaccine dose to three lakh people each day, Rupani added. On Wednesday, Gujarat had administered 1.78 lakh doses in a day. The maximum doses the state has delivered in a single day is 2.34 lakh, on March 20.



Vadodara’s newly elected Mayor Keyur Rokadia was among those to test positive, apart from the Aravalli superintendent of police Sanjay Kharat and deputy superintendent of police, Bharat Basiya. Additionally, the district also saw its chief judicial magistrate, district magistrate and sessions judge, go down with Covid-19 on Wednesday. Cases were also reported from the Income-Tax office at Vadodara with the building being evacuated and sanitised.

“After the reports came, the two officials have been home quarantined. They are under observation and are currently stable. The charge of Aravalli district still remains with SP Sanjay Kharat and Dysp has been given leave,” said a police officer at Aravalli police control room.

According to district health officials, two judges have been home quarantined while the third has been admitted to a private hospital.



Ahmedabad city, where more than 400 cases are being reported each day, has seen a higher test positivity rate with about 11,000-odd tests being conducted each day. On Thursday 14,194 samples were taken even as the city reported 551 new cases, taking the day’s test positivity rate to 3.8 per cent.