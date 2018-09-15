Participants from 10 countries attend 2-day training programme at NIPER

A total of 20 participants from 10 countries — with background of drug regulatory, pharmacist and quality control attended this course. (File) A total of 20 participants from 10 countries — with background of drug regulatory, pharmacist and quality control attended this course. (File)

The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) organised a two-week intensive training programme on ‘Pharmaceutical Quality by Design: A Risk Based Approach’. The programme which was sponsored by the Ministry of External Affairs under Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) concluded on Friday.

A total of 20 participants from 10 countries — Algeria, Bangladesh, Cuba, Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mauritius, Malawi, Sri Lanka and Sudan — with background of drug regulatory, pharmacist and quality control attended this course.

Resource persons from the pharmaceutical industry, academia and regulatory agencies delivered lectures and participated in the deliberations. Six sessions were held on hands-on experience training on different analytical instruments. Visit to Regional Drug Testing Laboratory and two industry visits to Ind-Swift Limited at Derabassi and Morepen Limited, Baddi were also part of this programme.

For the valedictory function of this programme, Prof Uma Batra, Deputy Director, Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh, was the chief guest. Dr Naresh Sharma, Deputy Drugs Controller, was guest of honour and Amit K Rawat was special invitee and representative of Ministry of External Affairs.

Prof Sanjay Jachak, course coordinator, welcomed the guests and the participants to the valedictory session. As a course coordinator, he gave a detailed report of the course.

