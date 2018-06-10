Partial relief for NIOS students: Marked present for physics paper, chemistry yet to be re-evaluated

Nilesh Hiremath, whose son Ninad was one of the affected students, said his son was marked absent in his physics paper and got only 4 marks in chemistry. Nilesh Hiremath, whose son Ninad was one of the affected students, said his son was marked absent in his physics paper and got only 4 marks in chemistry.

Students of the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), who have been running from pillar to post over their “erroneous” Senior Secondary Exam marksheets, have received partial relief. On June 5, The Indian Express had reported that many students who appeared for their SSE exams from NIOS Board had been marked absent in their physics paper, even though they had appeared for it. In some other subjects, such as chemistry, a majority of students had received single-digit marks.

Following the report, students sent a petition to senior officers of NIOS Delhi, after which those who had been mistakenly marked absent in their physics paper were marked present, and their marksheets were corrected online. Nilesh Hiremath, whose son Ninad was one of the affected students, said his son was marked absent in his physics paper and got only 4 marks in chemistry. Ninad had scored above 85 per cent in the Class X exam.

“We first met officials at the regional director’s office in Pune and later e-mailed the chairman of the NIOS Board in Delhi. I got a reply very quickly and within two hours, the problem with the Physics paper was resolved. The attendance was updated, the marks were entered and revised marksheets given out. However, the bigger problem is about the marks in chemistry papers,” he said.

Saket Prasad, another student who was marked absent in physics and got only 6 marks in chemistry, said even his physics marks have been updated, though he wasn’t happy with them. “A lot of students, whose marks have been updated, have been allotted 21 marks. It looks like they were just given out at random… how can so many people get the same marks? I was expecting higher marks. I have already submitted my chemistry paper for revaluation, but they say it will take at least two months. I am expecting my JEE advanced results tomorrow… I will miss the deadline for submitting the marksheet and even college admissions would be done by then,” he said.

The problems with the NIOS results don’t seem to be limited to one centre or a single city. Nine students enrolled under NIOS at the Father Agnel Centre in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, were marked absent in various subjects, said vice-principal Vijaya Vaithalingam. “Four students got their marksheets rectified by Friday, we are expecting the issue to be resolved for the rest… however, we have seven students who have got the same 3 marks in chemistry. Many students have been getting the same marks in mass communication for the last few years… they are good students, it is quite surprising they got such marks,” she said.

Ashok Kumar, regional director, Pune NIOS, said he had received over 160 complaints related to the results. “The issue is in the process of being resolved and students should check the website to get updated marksheets. As far as the low scores are concerned, it is not an issue that can be resolved at my level.” NIOS Board chairman, C B Sharma, didn’t respond to an email sent by The Indian Express on the issue.

