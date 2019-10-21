Parthasarathy Rocks not closed, entry restricted: JNU

After protests by the JNU students’ union over the decision to block entry to Parthasarathy Rocks, the administration Sunday issued a circular stating that the area had not been permanently closed but entry timings had been restricted — from 5.30 am to 7.30 pm — for “safety and security”.

“This is to inform the JNU community that a rumour is going around that Parathasarathy Rocks has been permanently closed. No such decision has been taken. A lock was temporarily put up at the time due to repair work at the gate. Some miscreants broke open the lock and uprooted the gate on the night of October 19-20. This tantamounts to criminal offence of damaging university property; investigations are on to find the culprits,” said the circular signed by the Chief Security Officer.

“All members of JNU community… will be allowed into this area during opening hours by producing their ID card. Current arrangements will be in force until further notice,” it added.