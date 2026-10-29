Parliamentary panel to examine integrity of national exams, need for reforms

Amid concerns over examination irregularities and question paper leaks, a Parliamentary panel will examine the integrity of national examinations and consider reforms to the public examination system.

The issue has come under scrutiny following the leak of NEET-UG question papers for medical admissions earlier this year.

The previous Parliamentary panel examining the issue observed that cancelling NEET-UG 2026, despite measures taken to ensure the integrity of the examination, highlighted the need for stronger procedural and institutional reforms.

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The Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports will also review the functioning of coaching centres, including the regulations governing them, their enforcement and compliance.