NEET-UG Paper Leak: Parliamentary panel summons NTA chief over exam irregularities

The court observed that it is "unfortunate" that the National Testing Agency (NTA) had not conceded to the repeated request of the police to supply "crucial documentary evidence" to ascertain if the malpractice was successfully carried out or not. (PTI)

A parliamentary panel has decided to review the implementation of reforms in the National Testing Agency (NTA) as well as the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case and has summoned NTA Chairperson Pradeep Kumar Joshi and other bureaucrats for deliberations.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports will seek the views of top Education Ministry bureaucrats on the alleged paper leak and reforms of NTA, which holds centralised admission tests to various undergraduate courses, on May 21, a Rajya Sabha notice said.

The agenda includes a review of the implementation of the K Radhakrishnan Committee report on NTA reforms and an update on the investigation into the alleged NEET-UG paper leak case.