Parliamentary panel reviews UPSC-CSAT, SSC and government recruitment

UPSC for the first time will release answer keys for CSE Prelims right after the exam (Express Photo)

A Parliamentary Standing Committee headed by BJP leader and former IPS officer Brij Lal on Sunday reviewed the status of vacancies in central government departments and discussed issues related to civil services recruitment, including the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT).

Speaking after the meeting, Brij Lal said the panel examined the number of vacancies currently available in various central government departments, whether recruitment has been conducted against those posts, and the progress made in filling them. The committee also reviewed the role of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in the recruitment process.