Parliamentary panel reviews UPSC-CSAT, SSC and government recruitment

A Parliamentary Standing Committee headed by BJP leader and former IPS officer Brij Lal on Sunday reviewed the status of vacancies in central government departments and discussed issues related to civil services recruitment, including the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT).
Speaking after the meeting, Brij Lal said the panel examined the number of vacancies currently available in various central government departments, whether recruitment has been conducted against those posts, and the progress made in filling them. The committee also reviewed the role of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in the recruitment process.
VIDEO | Delhi: Parliamentary panel led by BJP leader Brij Lal reviews central government vacancies and CSAT's impact on Civil Services Recruitment.
(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/BWMi9hVv3w
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According to the committee chairperson, one of the key agenda items was to assess the current status of recruitment across the central government and understand how vacancies are being addressed by the concerned agencies.
The second major issue taken up by the panel was the Civil Services Examination and related matters. Discussions included the Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT), which forms part of the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination.
When asked about the overall recruitment situation, Brij Lal said the process was progressing satisfactorily. The committee is expected to continue reviewing recruitment-related issues and examination processes as part of its oversight of personnel and public grievances matters.
(With PTI inputs)