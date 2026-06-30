Parliamentary panel to review NEET re-exam on July 1; K Radhakrishnan to brief on NTA reforms

Top officials from the Ministry of Education and the National Testing Agency (NTA) will appear before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on July 1 to brief members on the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination and the steps being taken to strengthen the country’s entrance examination system.
The meeting comes days after the NEET re-exam was held on June 21, following the cancellation of the original May 3 exam over an alleged paper leak. The CBI is continuing its investigation into the leak.
Former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan, who heads the high-powered committee tasked with overseeing NTA reforms, is also scheduled to brief the panel. He is expected to present the status of reforms recommended after the 2024 NEET controversy and discuss measures aimed at improving the security, transparency and credibility of national entrance examinations.
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NTA Director General Abhishek Singh will present the outcomes and learnings from the June 21 re-examination, while Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi has also been asked to attend the meeting. The committee is expected to assess how the re-examination was conducted and whether additional safeguards are required before future national-level tests.
The meeting follows months of scrutiny over the functioning of the NTA. In May, the parliamentary panel had reviewed the implementation of the Radhakrishnan Committee’s recommendations and sought updates on the investigation into the alleged NEET paper leak. At the time, the committee also examined concerns over the pace of reforms after several recommendations remained pending despite being accepted in principle.
Apart from NEET, the panel will also discuss the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on education and strategies to improve student employability. Former officials from institutions including the Indian Institute of Science, All India Council for Technical Education, and the Delhi School of Artificial Intelligence are expected to brief members on the subject. According to sources, former Arun C Mehta and former T G Sitharam will also make presentations during the meeting.
The standing committee is now chaired by Mukul Wasnik, making this its first meeting under his leadership after the retirement of former chairman Digvijaya Singh from the Rajya Sabha earlier this month.
(With PTI inputs)