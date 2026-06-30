Parliamentary panel to review NEET re-exam on July 1; K Radhakrishnan to brief on NTA reforms

NEET UG 2023: The NTA assured parliamentary committee that results will be declared in the second week of June (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh'/ Representative Image)

Top officials from the Ministry of Education and the National Testing Agency (NTA) will appear before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on July 1 to brief members on the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination and the steps being taken to strengthen the country’s entrance examination system.

The meeting comes days after the NEET re-exam was held on June 21, following the cancellation of the original May 3 exam over an alleged paper leak. The CBI is continuing its investigation into the leak.

Former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan, who heads the high-powered committee tasked with overseeing NTA reforms, is also scheduled to brief the panel. He is expected to present the status of reforms recommended after the 2024 NEET controversy and discuss measures aimed at improving the security, transparency and credibility of national entrance examinations.