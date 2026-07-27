Parliament raises IIT brain drain concerns, Centre says going abroad ‘matter of individual will and choice’

The Centre on Monday said that IIT graduates opting to pursue higher studies or employment abroad are “a matter of individual will and choice”, adding that such decisions are influenced by multiple factors, including affordability, access to education loans, exposure to foreign societies, and aptitude for specific fields of study.
The statement was made by Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar in the Lok Sabha in response to a question by Trinamool Congress MP Mala Roy on the migration of IIT graduates. Roy had sought details on campus placements at IITs over the past three years, the number of graduates who secured placements but later moved abroad, and the reasons behind their migration.
Responding to all three parts of the question together, the ministry did not provide data on the number of IIT graduates who migrated overseas after campus placements. Instead, it outlined the role of IITs in preparing students for careers and explained the factors that influence students’ decisions regarding employment and higher education.
According to the ministry, IITs have introduced a range of initiatives to improve placement outcomes, including academia-industry conclaves, business summits, leadership talks, internships, industry-readiness programmes, soft skills workshops, mock interviews and career development programmes. It added that the institutes also leverage their alumni networks to strengthen links with global companies.
The Centre further said that campus placements depend on several factors, including prevailing market conditions, students opting for higher education or research, and the growing interest in entrepreneurship and start-ups. It noted that many undergraduate students choose not to participate in campus placements, preferring to appear for off-campus interviews or prepare for competitive examinations. The ministry also highlighted that incubators and pre-incubators at IITs are supporting technology-based start-ups, enabling graduates to become job creators.
On students moving abroad, the ministry said cross-border mobility for education or employment depends on multiple considerations such as affordability, access to bank loans, exposure to foreign societies and aptitude for particular branches of study. It also pointed out that many candidates go abroad only for a temporary period and return to India after completing their studies or gaining short-term work experience.
The government also said it recognises the reality of a global workplace in the knowledge economy. It added that the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has focused on improving access, equity, inclusivity and quality in higher education, while placing emphasis on the internationalisation of education and establishing India as a global education destination.