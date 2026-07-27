Parliament raises IIT brain drain concerns, Centre says going abroad ‘matter of individual will and choice’

According to the ministry, IITs have introduced a range of initiatives to improve placement outcomes, including academia-industry conclaves, business summits, among other things. (AI Image)

The Centre on Monday said that IIT graduates opting to pursue higher studies or employment abroad are “a matter of individual will and choice”, adding that such decisions are influenced by multiple factors, including affordability, access to education loans, exposure to foreign societies, and aptitude for specific fields of study.

The statement was made by Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar in the Lok Sabha in response to a question by Trinamool Congress MP Mala Roy on the migration of IIT graduates. Roy had sought details on campus placements at IITs over the past three years, the number of graduates who secured placements but later moved abroad, and the reasons behind their migration.