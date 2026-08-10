Parliament questions IIT faculty-student ratio, Centre says 3500 vacancies filled in 4 years

Despite the MP's specific line of questions, the responses however, do not provide the actual faculty-to-student ratio for each IIT. (AI Image)

Over 3,500 faculty vacancies were filled across the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) between September 2022 and May 2026 under the mission mode recruitment drive. The latest Lok Sabha response, however, does not provide the current faculty-student ratio across individual IITs or the number of sanctioned, filled and vacant faculty posts over the last five years, despite these being among the specific details sought in the question.

Instead, the Ministry of Education said that creation and filling of faculty vacancies is a “continuous process”.

Vacancies arise due to retirements and resignations, as well as the creation of additional positions because of expansion in student enrolment and academic programmes. The IITs issue rolling advertisements throughout the year to recruit faculty, the Ministry said.