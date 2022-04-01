Pariksha Pe Charcha: Students should not panic during exam, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked students to celebrate exams as festivals and not get stressed as they have successfully overcome exams earlier as well. Interacting with students during the fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcham the prime minister said, “You are not giving exams for the first time. In a way, you are exam-proof. Thus, do not be stressed. Remember that you have successfully overcome exams before.”

He also urged parents and teachers to not force their unfulfilled dreams and aspirations upon children. “Students should not feel they are under pressure from teachers and parents to score good marks. Parents should not inject their dreams into children. They should be allowed to decide their future freely,” he told students present for the event in the Talkatora stadium in New Delhi.

Read | Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Live Updates

When students asked him how they can stay away from distractions when attending online classes, PM Modi laughed and asked whether they are truly studying or watching reels. “Students should introspect themselves while studying online, whether they actually study or spend time watching reels on social media,” he said. He explained that the material being taught in online and offline classes is the same so “the medium is not the problem. Irrespective of the medium, if our mind is delved into the subject, then it won’t make a difference in grasping things”.

A few students also asked him about how to stay away from exam stress, especially at a time when competition is so fierce. “I want students to stay away from a panic environment during exams. No need to copy friends, just keep doing whatever you do with full confidence and I believe all of you will be able to give your exam in a festive mood,” PM said.

He also suggested students to follow an interesting practice this exam season of writing a letter for the exam they will be appearing for next. “Write a letter and address it to the exam. Explain how preparedness and share the hard work that you’ve done. You will be in a more confident state afterwards,” PM Modi said.

The prime minister also noted that the National Education Policy announced by his government has been wholeheartedly welcomed by every section of the country, and said consultative process for it was exhaustive.

Outdated ideas and policies from the 20th century can’t guide India’s development trajectory in the 21st century, he said, adding that change has to come with times.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is being organised for the last four years by the Education Ministry’s Department of School Education and Literacy.

The first three editions of PPC were held in Delhi in an interactive town-hall format. The fourth edition was held online on April 7 last year.