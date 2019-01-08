Pariksha pe Charcha: Prime Minister Modi to interact with students on January 29

Pariksha pe Charcha: With just a month left before the board examinations commence in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents in Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium on January 29, 2019. This is the second edition of Pariksha pe Charcha, which was held last year in presence of around 3,000 students.

The students who want to participate in Pariksha pe Charcha can register themselves through the website — mygov.in/pariksha-pe-charcha, and have to participate in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0 Contest’.

“A unique interaction where students, parents, teachers and PM Narendra Modi come together to discuss exams, life and more,” tweeted Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar

A unique interaction where students, parents, teachers and PM @narendramodi come together to discuss exams, life and more… Get ready for #ParikshaPeCharcha2! Participate & Register on MyGov: https://t.co/l4woGhlta2 … #ParikshaPeCharcha pic.twitter.com/gZoZJGbXLD — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 8, 2019

The competition is only for students studying from classes 9 to 12, graduate and undergraduate college students, their parents and teachers.

Selected participants will have an opportunity to attend an interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The best responses will be featured in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interactive session with students, official notification states.

The objective of the Pariksha pe Charcha is to discuss stress-free examination. The session started after the Union HRD Ministry released the book ‘Exam Warriors’ authored by the PM focusing to help them cope with the stress. The book is a compilation of his thoughts on the matter and anecdotes from his life.