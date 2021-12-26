Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi to interact with students ahead of boards 2022, registrations to begin on December 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation with ‘Mann Ki Baat’. This was the 84th episode of PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme. In this programme, PM Modi announced that he will interact with the students before the examination in 2022.

Prime Minister Modi said to the students, “Friends, every year I discuss such topics with the students on examinations. This year also I am planning to discuss with the students before the exams.” Online competitions will also be organized for students, teachers, and parents of classes 9 to 12. I would like you all to take part in this.

The information about the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme was shared on the official Twitter handle of Mann Ki Baat. In his address, PM Modi said that like every year, there will be a discussion on the examination at the beginning of next year.

Like every year, we will have Pariksha Pe Charcha early next year… #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/rBKfH3qVd8 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 26, 2021

“I urge all of you to share which books you read this year. This way you will help others make their reading list for 2022,” Narendra Modi said. The registration for the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme will begin on December 28 at mygov.in. The registration process will close on January 20.