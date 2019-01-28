Pariksha Pe Charcha 2: Key points to look for

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2: Just a week before the board examinations commencement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students on Tuesday, January 29 at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium. This is the second edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha. Last year, around 3,000 students attended the event.

The programme will be live telecast in Dooradarshan, and in all government and CBSE schools, colleges and higher education institutions of the country and abroad.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2: Important points

PM Narendra Modi will address 2000 students tomorrow at 11 am at New Delhi’s Talkotra stadium. This year, the Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations will commence from February 4, while the Indian Council of Secondary Educations (ICSE) from February 22, 2019. The CBSE Class 10 examinations will begin from February 21 and Class 12 from February 15, 2019.

This is the first time, students from all over the country will participate in the programme. Apart from it, Indian students from countries like Russia, Nigeria, Iran, Nepal, Doha, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore will be a part of the event. Last year, only Delhi/ NCR students participated in the event.

Participants also include college students from 24 States / Union Territories. Already, 675 students from many States and Union Territories have arrived in Delhi.

This year a cultural programme of 10 minutes has also been included in which the bright student winners (e.g. dancers/singers etc) from Kala Utsav contest, their parents and teachers will be performing. A short film will be telecast on steps taken to reduce exam pressure since last years’ ‘Pariksha Par Charcha’.

The students who will attend the event tomorrow was selected on the basis of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2 contest. The competition was participated by the students from classes 9 to 12, graduate and undergraduate college students, their parents and teachers.

Last year, the session was held days after HRD Ministry released the book ‘Exam Warriors’ authored by the PM, focusing to help them cope with the stress.