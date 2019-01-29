Pariksha Pe Charcha LIVE Updates: Students share questions for PM, Modi to address soon

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0 2019 LIVE Updates: Just a week before the board examinations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with around 2,000 students at New Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. This is the first time, students from all over India and abroad will attend the programme. The participants belong to countries including Russia, Nigeria, Iran, Nepal, Doha, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore.
The programme will be live telecast in all government and CBSE schools, colleges and higher education institutions of the country and abroad. This year, a cultural programme of 10 minutes has also been included in which the bright student winners (e.g. Dancers/Singers etc) from Kala Utsav contest, their parents and teachers will be performing. A short film will be telecast on steps taken to reduce exam pressure since last years’ ‘Pariksha Par Charcha’
The event started last year to discuss issues related to exams and the stress connected to that. The session comes days after HRD Ministry released the book ‘Exam Warriors’ authored by the PM focusing to help them cope with the stress.
'How to ace exams of live,' students on questions I wish to ask PM
Student at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2: Want to ask on changing 'theoretical knowledge to practical one in Indian education system'
Less than 30 minutes ahead of the annual address of PM, a student shares what he wants to ask Narendra Modi. "Why can't we change the theoretical knowledge in the Indian education system to practical one," he asked.
When PM told his 2019 prepration at Pariksha Pe Charcah
While holding an interactive session with nearly 3, 000 students last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon his own preparations for his “examination” in 2019. “Results and marks are by-products of exams, one must concentrate on giving their best. I follow a similar approach in politics, I only look at giving everything I have to my fellow Indians. If you think too much about results, it comes in the way of achieving other things. Elections come and go, they are like by-products. I wish you all the best for your board exams, for my board exams I have the wishes of 125 crore Indians with me,” he said.
HRD Minsiter to be at the event soon
HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar to attend the event as well.
Where to watch?
The programme will be live telecast on Dooradarshan (DD). Special sessions will be held in all government and CBSE schools, colleges and higher education institutions of the country. The participating foreign-based schools will also have live telecast.
Cultural programme and short film
In addition to the address by the PM. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0 will also have a cultural programme. Students, teachers and parents will watch a short film by the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry. Movies on exam stress and HRD initiatives also expected to telecast today at the event.
How are students selected to interact with PM?
An online competition was organised based on which students who will attend the lecture in New Delhi were selected. The selected students will also get a chance to ask questions to the Prime Minister. A total of 2000 students have been shortlisted to attend the event.
Foreign students to attend Pariksha Pe Charcha
This is the first time that the students from foreign countries will also attend the annual lecture by the PM. Participants from abroad will be from countries such as Russia, Nigeria, Iran, Nepal, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Singapore. There will be a total of 2,000 students, teachers and parents at the venue. College students from 24 states and Union territories are also expected to participate.
PM address to begin at 11 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address students and teachers live from New Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium from 11 am onwards. PM to talk about the importance of examinations and address the challenges faced by students. The address to reach students in schools as well through live coverage.