Pariksha Pe Charcha LIVE Updates: Students share questions for PM, Modi to address soon

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0 2019 LIVE Updates: Just a week before the board examinations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with around 2,000 students at New Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. This is the first time, students from all over India and abroad will attend the programme. The participants belong to countries including Russia, Nigeria, Iran, Nepal, Doha, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore.

The programme will be live telecast in all government and CBSE schools, colleges and higher education institutions of the country and abroad. This year, a cultural programme of 10 minutes has also been included in which the bright student winners (e.g. Dancers/Singers etc) from Kala Utsav contest, their parents and teachers will be performing. A short film will be telecast on steps taken to reduce exam pressure since last years’ ‘Pariksha Par Charcha’

The event started last year to discuss issues related to exams and the stress connected to that. The session comes days after HRD Ministry released the book ‘Exam Warriors’ authored by the PM focusing to help them cope with the stress.