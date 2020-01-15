Pariksha Pe Charcha: HRD receives 2.63 lakh entries

Students listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0 last year. Students listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0 last year.

THE MINISTRY of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has received 2.63 lakh entries from students to participate in this year’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, an annual interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on coping with exam stress. Last year, the government had received about one lakh entries.

The ministry has selected about 1,050 students from government and private schools in 28 countries to attend the third edition of the event at Talkatora stadium. The students will only ask the questions this year, said an officer. Last year, teachers and parents had also interacted with the PM. Modi took 10 questions in the 2018 edition and 16 in last year’s session.

To select students this year, the government invited students to suggest questions they would like to ask the Prime Minister and also write an essay on five themes — “Gratitude is Great”, “Your Future Depends on Your Aspirations”, “Examining Exams”, “Our Duties, Your Take” and “Balance is Beneficial”. Modi took 10 questions in the 2018 edition and 16 in last year’s session.

The questions and essays were invited through the mygov.in wesbite. That apart CBSE, Kendriya Vidylayas and Navodaya Vidyalyas were asked to hold contests to select the nest questions and essays and share with the ministry.

Earlier, the interaction was to be held on January 16 but was rescheduled for January 20 due to festivals across the country.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App