Pariksha Pe Charcha: 8 Chandigarh students attend, none get chance to pose their question

Students of Govt Girls Senior Secondary School, Sector 18, during the live screening of the programme. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Students of Govt Girls Senior Secondary School, Sector 18, during the live screening of the programme. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

The ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a crowd of more than 2,000 children, also had eight students from Chandigarh in attendance at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

Students from schools across the nation were selected to attend the conference, out of which a few received the chance to pose their questions to the Prime Minister, regarding education in our country. Even as eight students from Chandigarh were selected to attend the conference, none of them got a chance to ask their question.

The session, which lasted for more than two hours, was telecasted live for students and teachers across the Tricity. One such screening, held at the Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 18, was attended by Director School Education Rubinderjit Singh Brar, District Education Officer Alka Mehta, Harjinder Kaur from the Chandigarh Commission for the Protection of Child Rights, among other officials of the Education department. A total of 2,273 students from 175 government schools, government-aided schools and private schools tuned into the programme.

During the live telecast, Modi suggested that the platform was a safe and open avenue for students to pose their questions and queries to the leader of their nation. “This is like the fashion of these days, a hashtag no filter conversation,” he said to the delight of the students gathered at the auditorium, as well as those gathered in their schools to watch the live screening of the programme.

However, the process of selecting students and finally choosing the question that would be addressed at the event is a rigorous one, which goes through many administrative filters. In Chandigarh, students were first asked to register themselves for ‘Pareeksha Pe Charcha’ through an online portal which asked students to write a short paragraph on a topic out of five topics mentioned by the government.

“The five topics were gratitude, your future, examining exams, our duties your take and balance is beneficial. A total of 1,351 students of the Tricity wrote about one of these topics and registered themselves on the online portal. The government then gave a list of nine students they had selected to attend the programme, however, one of the students got sick and could not attend,” said an official from the Education department.

Out of the 2,000 students, who were selected to attend the conference, a few students were further chosen to address the Prime Minister at the event, allegedly arbitrarily, regarding the five generic topics introduced on the registration portal.

“These students were asked to sit closer to the front row of the audience for convenience, but we are not sure why they were chosen out of the crowd of more than 2,000 children,” added the official.

