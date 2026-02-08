Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi to host PPC on Monday

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: The second video under the 9th edition of the Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be livestreamed on February 9 at 10 am. In the first video released on the YouTube channel of the Ministry of Education, PM Modi said, good teachers focus on comprehensive education both academically, professionally, and socially. For instance, a bowler has to focus on all-around preparation to excel in the exam.
For the year 2025, the Charcha happened with students in different parts of the country. The interactions were held across Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati, and at the Prime Minister’s residence, with a focus on stress-free exams, maintaining balance, building confidence, and addressing challenges faced by students. The next episode of the PPC will be telecast on February 9 at 10 am
–“Listen to everyone’s advice but change your lifestyle pattern only when you want to. Education should not feel like a burden, focus not only on marks but also on improving life,” said Narendra Modi with school students to de-stress themselves ahead of board exams. Modi also noted that exams are like festivals and should be celebrated.
–“Education should not feel like a burden. It needs our total involvement. Education in bits and pieces does not ensure success. Instead of focusing on marks, everyone should focus on where they have made it in life. No matter what your parents, or teachers, or peers say, have faith in and follow your pattern, keeping in mind all the suggestions that come your way…,” he said.
–On the balance between entrance tests and board exams, PM suggested that students should give priority to Class 12 exams. But if they have prepared their syllabus well, then appearing for the entrance is not difficult.
PPC is open to students from Class 6 onwards, teachers, and parents. Live telecast will be made available on DD National, DD News, DD India, and major private TV channels, as well as All India Radio. It will also be streamed online on PMO, Ministry of Education, Doordarshan, and MyGov.in. Plus, PPC 2026 can be watched on YouTube (MoE), Facebook Live, and Swayam Prabha Channels.
The Pad 5’s 12-inch display is surrounded by bezels that aren’t especially chunky, giving you enough room to grip the tablet without accidentally activating the screen. The LCD panel (2800x1980 resolution) is good enough for most activities, including multitasking in split-screen mode. It’s also nice to see a variable 120Hz refresh rate, which enables smoother scrolling and swiping.