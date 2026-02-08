Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi to host PPC on Monday

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: The second video under the 9th edition of the Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be livestreamed on February 9 at 10 am. In the first video released on the YouTube channel of the Ministry of Education, PM Modi said, good teachers focus on comprehensive education both academically, professionally, and socially. For instance, a bowler has to focus on all-around preparation to excel in the exam.

For the year 2025, the Charcha happened with students in different parts of the country. The interactions were held across Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati, and at the Prime Minister’s residence, with a focus on stress-free exams, maintaining balance, building confidence, and addressing challenges faced by students. The next episode of the PPC will be telecast on February 9 at 10 am