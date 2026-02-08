Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PM Modi to host PPC on Monday

In the first video released on the YouTube channel of the Ministry of Education, PM Modi said, good teachers focus on comprehensive education both academically, professionally, and socially.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 8, 2026 04:30 PM IST
The ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, showed students from different parts of the country
Make us preferred source on Google

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: The second video under the 9th edition of the Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be livestreamed on February 9  at 10 am. In the first video released on the YouTube channel of the Ministry of Education, PM Modi said, good teachers focus on comprehensive education both academically, professionally, and socially. For instance, a bowler has to focus on all-around preparation to excel in the exam.

For the year 2025, the Charcha happened with students in different parts of the country. The interactions were held across Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati, and at the Prime Minister’s residence, with a focus on stress-free exams, maintaining balance, building confidence, and addressing challenges faced by students. The next episode of the PPC will be telecast on February 9 at 10 am

Here’s what PM Modi said on PPC Episode 1

–“Listen to everyone’s advice but change your lifestyle pattern only when you want to. Education should not feel like a burden, focus not only on marks but also on improving life,” said Narendra Modi with school students to de-stress themselves ahead of board exams. Modi also noted that exams are like festivals and should be celebrated.

–“Education should not feel like a burden. It needs our total involvement. Education in bits and pieces does not ensure success. Instead of focusing on marks, everyone should focus on where they have made it in life. No matter what your parents, or teachers, or peers say, have faith in and follow your pattern, keeping in mind all the suggestions that come your way…,” he said.

–On the balance between entrance tests and board exams, PM suggested that students should give priority to Class 12 exams. But if they have prepared their syllabus well, then appearing for the entrance is not difficult.

PPC is open to students from Class 6 onwards, teachers, and parents. Live telecast will be made available on DD National, DD News, DD India, and major private TV channels, as well as All India Radio. It will also be streamed online on PMO, Ministry of Education, Doordarshan, and MyGov.in. Plus, PPC 2026 can be watched on YouTube (MoE), Facebook Live, and Swayam Prabha Channels.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
PM Modi with Anwar Ibrahim
On terrorism, no double standards, no compromise: PM Modi in Malaysia
Are Sidhus eyeing BJP? Buzz grows about Navjot Singh's bid as Navjot Kaur ups the ante
Are Sidhus eyeing BJP? Buzz grows about Navjot Singh's bid as Navjot Kaur ups the ante
Celebs at RSS event.
Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and Vicky Kaushal attend second day of RSS Centenary, see videos
AP Dhillon on struggles in Canada
AP Dhillon once slept on the streets in Canada and worked at gas stations: 'I used to work before going to college'
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
In his resignation email, Will Lewis acknowledged the difficult choices made during his leadership
'No subject': Washington Post CEO Will Lewis resigns after mass layoffs, thanks owner Jeff Bezos in email to employees
England vs Nepal
England vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates
T20 Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav handshake, Suryakumar Yadav handshake controversy, Pakistan, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
India-Pakistan World T20 game back on table as PCB-ICC talk resume
The Economic Survey 2025-26 (ES) had identified the challenges facing the Indian economy.
P Chidambaram writes: A critique Survey useful, Budget lazy
Rescue operations are underway at an illegal rat-hole coal mine blast site to rescue the trapped mine workers, in East Jaintia Hills on Saturday.
27 die in Meghalaya: What is rat-hole mining, why it continues despite ban
Aishwarya Mohanraj on weight loss, PCOD and medication
‘It’s ₹40,000 per shot': Comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj admits using Mounjaro for weight loss; expert on how these drugs work and who they’re for
Oppo Pad 5 review
Oppo Pad 5 review: The excellent Netflix binge tablet for your next long-haul flight
Advertisement
Must Read
England vs Nepal Live Score, T20 World Cup Updates
England vs Nepal
India-Pakistan World T20 game back on table as PCB-ICC talk resume
T20 Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav handshake, Suryakumar Yadav handshake controversy, Pakistan, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Surya rescues India in thrilling escape from plucky USA
Surya
Oppo Pad 5 review: The excellent Netflix binge tablet for your next long-haul flight
Oppo Pad 5 review
Inside Google’s secret Taipei Hub: How the Pixel 10 is finally bridging the gap with Apple’s iPhone
Google Taipei
Sarvam rolls out new AI voice model, Bulbul V3, as part of 14-day launch blitz
Sarvam Bulbul V3
‘It’s ₹40,000 per shot': Comedian Aishwarya Mohanraj admits using Mounjaro for weight loss; expert on how these drugs work and who they’re for
Aishwarya Mohanraj on weight loss, PCOD and medication
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Former AirAsia CEO misses Chennai conference after IndiGo flight takes off without him, he says boarding not announced
When he rushed to the gate, he was allegedly informed that final boarding announcements had already been made
'No subject': Washington Post CEO Will Lewis resigns after mass layoffs, thanks owner Jeff Bezos in email to employees
In his resignation email, Will Lewis acknowledged the difficult choices made during his leadership
‘Zomato isn’t for everyone’: Former employee reveals the ‘honest truth’ about surviving Deepinder Goyal’s intense work culture
Ragini Das Zomato work culture
Locked out of his house, this man’s pet cat did something no one expected: Watch
Cat opens door for owner
‘Punjabi nahi, Bhojpuri lagega’: 14-year-old hero Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns dressing room into a dance floor after U-19 World Cup win
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi u19 world cup bhojpuri dance
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement