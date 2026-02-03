Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PPC’s 9th edition on Feb 6

The 9th edition of the Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held on February 6 at 10 am. For the year, the Charcha happened with students in different parts of the country. Students from Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur, and Guwahati participated and met PM Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.

Read | Crosses 4.3 crore registrations, exceeds last year’s Guinness record

PPC is an initiative by the Ministry of Education, where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi interact with school students and discusses stress-free exams and several other things. In a first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students across multiple locations. Previously, the event was held exclusively at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. Since last year, the format of the PPC has been changed.