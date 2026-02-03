Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: PPC’s 9th edition on Feb 6

For the year, the Charcha happened with students in different parts of the country. Students from Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur, and Guwahati participated and met PM Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 3, 2026 02:53 PM IST
Pariksha pe Charcha 2026: Registrations surpass last year's Guinness World Record
The 9th edition of the Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be held on February 6 at 10 am. For the year, the Charcha happened with students in different parts of the country. Students from Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur, and Guwahati participated and met PM Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi.

Read | Crosses 4.3 crore registrations, exceeds last year’s Guinness record

PPC is an initiative by the Ministry of Education, where the Prime Minister Narendra Modi interact with school students and discusses stress-free exams and several other things. In a first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students across multiple locations. Previously, the event was held exclusively at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. Since last year, the format of the PPC has been changed.

PPC is open to students from Class 6 onwards, teachers, and parents. Live telecast will be made available on DD National, DD News, DD India, and major private TV channels, as well as All India Radio. It will also be streamed online on PMO, Ministry of Education, Doordarshan, and MyGov.in. Plus, PPC 2026 can be watched on YouTube (MoE), Facebook Live, and Swayam Prabha Channels.

PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha has been held annually since 2018, where the Prime Minister goes live to interact with students, parents, and teachers. The event is held at the onset of exam seasons in the country. Several boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), will conduct the board exams from mid-February. The engineering entrance exams, including the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, will be held in April.

More than 4.5 crore students have registered for PPC 2026 so far. Over 28 lakh teachers have also registered for this year’s PPC. As many as 4,19,14,056 students, 24,84,259 teachers, and 6,15,064 parents have registered so far for PPC 2026.

The scheme is part of the government’s “Exam Warriors” initiative, aiming to reduce exam anxiety and equip students with coping strategies. Previous editions drew millions of registrations from students, parents, and teachers. Participants get acknowledgements, and winners are invited to subsequent programmes.

 

