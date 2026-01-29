Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Date: PM Modi to interact with students in Feb first week from multiple locations

PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha is held annually since 2018, where the Prime Minister goes live to interact with students, parents and teachers (Image: innovateindia1.mygov.in)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers, and parents in the first week of February as part of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026. The ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha‘ interaction with the students is aimed at ensuring that the students take the upcoming board and entrance exams in a relaxed manner. This is the ninth edition of PPC. In a first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students across multiple locations. Previously, the event was held exclusively at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

An Education Ministry X post said: “For the first time, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi connects with students across multiple locations, turning exam conversations into a nationwide moment of confidence, clarity, and connection.”