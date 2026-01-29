Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 Date: PM Modi to interact with students in Feb first week from multiple locations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers, and parents in the first week of February as part of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026. The ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha‘ interaction with the students is aimed at ensuring that the students take the upcoming board and entrance exams in a relaxed manner. This is the ninth edition of PPC. In a first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students across multiple locations. Previously, the event was held exclusively at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.
An Education Ministry X post said: “For the first time, Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi connects with students across multiple locations, turning exam conversations into a nationwide moment of confidence, clarity, and connection.”
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 arrives in a new avatar.
PPC is open to students from Class 6 onwards, teachers, and parents. Live telecast will be made available on DD National, DD News, DD India, and major private TV channels, as well as All India Radio. It will also be streamed online on PMO, Ministry of Education, Doordarshan, and MyGov.in. Plus, PPC 2026 can be watched on YouTube (MoE), Facebook Live, and Swayam Prabha Channels.
PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha has been held annually since 2018, where the Prime Minister goes live to interact with students, parents, and teachers. The event is held at the onset of exam seasons in the country. Several boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), will conduct the board exams from mid-February. The engineering entrance exams, including the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, will be held in April.
More than 4.5 crore students have registered for PPC 2026 so far. Over 28 lakh teachers have also registered for this year’s PPC. As many as 4,19,14,056 students, 24,84,259 teachers, and 6,15,064 parents have registered so far for PPC 2026.
The scheme is part of the government’s “Exam Warriors” initiative, aiming to reduce exam anxiety and equip students with coping strategies. Previous editions drew millions of registrations from students, parents, and teachers. Participants get acknowledgements, and winners are invited to subsequent programmes.
