Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: ‘We need to learn life skills,’ PM Modi to students

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: The 9th edition of the Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be telecast today (February 6) at 10 am. For the year 2025, the Charcha happened with students in different parts of the country. The live stream will start at 10 am on the YouTube channel of the Ministry of Education. The interactions were held across Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati, and at the Prime Minister’s residence, with a focus on stress-free exams, maintaining balance, building confidence, and addressing challenges faced by students.
In a first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students across multiple locations. Previously, the event was held exclusively at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. Since last year, the format of the PPC has been changed.
PPC is open to students from Class 6 onwards, teachers, and parents. Live telecast will be made available on DD National, DD News, DD India, and major private TV channels, as well as All India Radio. It will also be streamed online on PMO, Ministry of Education, Doordarshan, and MyGov.in. Plus, PPC 2026 can be watched on YouTube (MoE), Facebook Live, and Swayam Prabha Channels.
PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha has been held annually since 2018, where the Prime Minister goes live to interact with students, parents, and teachers. The event is held at the onset of exam seasons in the country. Several boards, including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), will conduct the board exams from mid-February. The engineering entrance exams, including the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, will be held in April.
More than 4.5 crore students have registered for PPC 2026 so far. Over 28 lakh teachers have also registered for this year’s PPC. As many as 4,19,14,056 students, 24,84,259 teachers, and 6,15,064 parents have registered so far for PPC 2026.
The scheme is part of the government’s “Exam Warriors” initiative, aiming to reduce exam anxiety and equip students with coping strategies. Previous editions drew millions of registrations from students, parents, and teachers. Participants get acknowledgements, and winners are invited to subsequent programmes.
Cristiano Ronaldo has received a warning from the Saudi Pro League for skipping a game with Al Nassr due to his dissatisfaction with the club's transfer spending. The league clarified that clubs have autonomy in recruitment and strategy. Ronaldo's frustration over former teammate Karim Benzema's transfer to Al Hilal has hindered Al Nassr's major signings, but the club has made progress.