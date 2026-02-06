Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: ‘We need to learn life skills,’ PM Modi to students

PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha has been held annually since 2018, where the Prime Minister goes live to interact with students, parents, and teachers. (Image via official sources)

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: The 9th edition of the Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be telecast today (February 6) at 10 am. For the year 2025, the Charcha happened with students in different parts of the country. The live stream will start at 10 am on the YouTube channel of the Ministry of Education. The interactions were held across Devmogra, Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati, and at the Prime Minister’s residence, with a focus on stress-free exams, maintaining balance, building confidence, and addressing challenges faced by students.

In a first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students across multiple locations. Previously, the event was held exclusively at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. Since last year, the format of the PPC has been changed.