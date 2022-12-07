scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Union Education Minister invites students, teacher, parents to participate in PPC 2023

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: It will be the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, this year, the event will be held in town hall format.

Pariksha Pe Charcha, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023, Parisksha Pe Charcha sixth edition, Talkatora Stadium, Pariksha Pe Charcha PM Modi, PM Modi to interact with studentsPariksha Pe Charcha 2023: There are 8 themes for students, 5 for teachers and 3 for parents. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/ File)

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday invited students, teachers and parents to participate in the sixth edition of “Pariksha Pe Charcha”. This year, Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held in a town hall format at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi in the month of January, 2023.

The Union minister tweeted that ‘exam warriors’ will get a mantra to relieve stress and be successful.

Students who wish to participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha shall register on innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023 and take part in the creative writing competition on based on the following themes:

– Know your freedom fighters

– Our culture is our pride

– My book my inspiration

– Save Environment for future generations

– My life, my health

– My startup dream

– STEM education/ education without boundaries

– Toys and Games for Learning in Schools

Also read |Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi urges students, parents to participate

Teachers and parents too have to participate in a creative writing competition to become a part of the PPC 2023 programme. There are five themes for teachers and three themes for parents. Around 2050 students, teachers and parents selected through competitions on MyGov may be gifted with PPC Kits and a certificate of appreciation from the director of NCERT.

