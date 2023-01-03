Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi to interact with students on January 27

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: The Ministry of Education today announced that the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) will be held on January 27. This year, PPC 2023 will be held in a town hall format at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

#ParikshaPeCharcha2023 Date Announced! The wait is over! #PPC2023 is going to be held on 27th January 2023 at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi will interact with students, parents, and teachers. Stay Tuned! #ExamWarriors pic.twitter.com/9DVFiReEaQ — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) January 3, 2023

Students who wish to participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha were given time till December 30 to register on innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023 and take part in the creative writing competition on based on the following themes:

– Know your freedom fighters

– Our culture is our pride

– My book my inspiration

– Save Environment for future generations

– My life, my health

– My startup dream

– STEM education/ education without boundaries

– Toys and Games for Learning in Schools

The competition is for students belonging to classes 9 to 12. Additionally, teachers and parents were also given the chance of participating in the same. There are five themes for teachers and three themes for parents. Themes for parents are: My Child, My Teacher; Adult Education- Making Everyone Literate; Learning and Growing Together. Themes for teachers are: Our Heritage; Enabling Learning; Environment; Education for Skilling; Lesser Curricular Load and No fear for exams; Future Educational Challenges.

Around 2050 students, teachers and parents selected through competitions on MyGov will be gifted with PPC Kits and a certificate of appreciation from the director of NCERT. Also, selected questions which will be shortlisted by NCERT might feature in the programme. Those participants who have asked those questions may get an opportunity to interact with the media.