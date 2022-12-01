scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 01, 2022

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: PM Modi urges students, parents to participate

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: The registration process for the upcoming 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023 began in the beginning of this week and will conclude on December 25.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023, Pariksha Pe Charcha, PM Modi, PPC 2023Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: I call upon all #ExamWarriors, their parents and teachers to take part in these interesting activities relating to Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. (Representative image. ANI Photo)

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called young students of India to come forward and participate in this year’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’.

PM Modi, on Wednesday, called upon students and parents to come ahead and participate in activities being organised under the ‘Pariskah Pe Charcha‘ event and create a stress-free exam season this year.

“I call upon all #ExamWarriors, their parents and teachers to take part in these interesting activities relating to Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. Let us collectively work towards creating a stress free environment for our students,” PM Modi tweeted.

The registration process for the upcoming ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ 2023 began in the beginning of this week and will conclude on December 25. Interested students can register at the official website — innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023. Students of classes 9 to 12 are eligible to participate. This year, about 2050 students, teachers and parents selected through competitions on MyGov, will be gifted with PPC kits by the Ministry of Education.

For the past five years, PM Modi has been holding an interactive session with students appearing in the board exams about creating stress-free environment. Modi also holds conversations with parents about how to help students during these stressful times

First published on: 01-12-2022 at 10:46:58 am
