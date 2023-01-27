Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: ‘Adopt digital fasting once a week,’ PM Modi advises students

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: During the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday advised students to observe “digital fasting”, which means cutting screen time, “once a week”. According to the prime minister, digital fasting would “reconnect students with family members”.

“We should keep one area as no technology zone and do not use any tech devices in that area of your home,” he said.

Replying to a student on how to stay focused on studies without getting distracted by social media, he said “I believe students are smarter than smartphones to analyze its right usage. We should monitor our usage and utilize it smartly as per our need.”

The prime minister cautioned the students against being slaves to these gadgets. “Say to yourself that you are an independent person, make the best of technology but also limit yourself to only that,” he said.

The event which was held at Talkatora Stadium witnessed students’ participation from all over the country.

Around 2000 students, teachers and parents participated in the event, where the prime minister interacts with students on how to tackle exam stress. This year over 38 lakh registrations were recorded, which is double what it was in 2022.

The students and teachers were selected through an online competition where students, teachers, and parents had to showcase their creativity. The themes for students were— Know your freedom fighters; Our Culture is our pride; My Book My Inspiration; Save Environment for future generations; My Life, My Health; Why is staying healthy so important? What do you do to remain in good health?; My Startup Dream; STEM Education/ Education without Boundaries; Toys and Games for Learning in Schools. The themes of parents were– My Child, My Teacher; Adult Education- Making Everyone Literate; Learning, and Growing Together. The themes for teachers were— Our Heritage; Enabling Learning; Environment; Education for Skilling; Lesser Curricular Load and No fear for exams; Future Educational Challenges.