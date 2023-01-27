scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 27, 2023
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 LIVE Updates: Cultural event begins at Talkatora Stadium

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 LIVE Updates: The Education minister has said that the registrations have increased by over 15 lakh. This year, a total of 38 lakh students have registered for the PPC 2023.

By: Education Desk , Edited by Sakshi Saroha
New Delhi I | Updated: January 27, 2023 10:21 IST
PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha on Jan 27The Ministry of Education will conduct the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) in a town hall format at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents on the upcoming board exams 2023 today at 11 am. ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ is an annual event conducted by the prime minister to address the question related to board exam stress and anxiety.

The Ministry of Education will conduct the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) in a town hall format at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. Students of classes 9 to 12, selected teachers and parents who registered for participation will be attending the event. This year, nearly 38 lakh students have registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha.

Recently, PM Modi shared a ‘repository of mantras and activities’ with students to help them beat exam stress, as a part of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. The website hosts videos of the Prime Minister, text summary of the concepts and graphics that succinctly captures the message.

 

Live Blog

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Speech Updates, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 January 27

10:16 (IST)27 Jan 2023
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Where to watch online?

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 will be held in offline mode at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi today from 11 am onwards. Over 2000 students, teachers and parents have been shortlsted to participate in the event out of the 38.80 lakh registered. The event can also be watched online at the YouTube Channel of Ministry of Education.

10:03 (IST)27 Jan 2023
Education Minister arrives at Talkatora Stadium to interact with school students teachers

The Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan has arrived at Talkatora stadium to interact with school students teachers and parents at Pariksha pe Charcha 2023

09:59 (IST)27 Jan 2023
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Cultural events begins at the venue

Cultural events like singing and dancing performances of various students from various schools across the country have begun at the Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi

Express photo by ~Vidheesha Kuntamalla
09:49 (IST)27 Jan 2023
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Themes for children

Know your freedom fighters

Our Culture is our pride

My Book My Inspiration

Save Environment for future generations

My Life, My Health

Why is staying healthy so important? What do you do to remain in good health?

My Startup Dream

STEM Education/ Education without Boundaries

Toys and Games for Learning in Schools

09:36 (IST)27 Jan 2023
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Students share their views on exam and exam stress

Students from Jharkhand share their views on exams and preparation

09:19 (IST)27 Jan 2023
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: 5 themes each for teachers, parents to discuss with PM

The competition is for students belonging to classes 9 to 12. Additionally, teachers and parents were also given the chance of participating in the same. There are five themes for teachers and three themes for parents. Themes for parents are: My Child, My Teacher;  Adult Education- Making Everyone Literate;  Learning and Growing Together. Themes for teachers are: Our Heritage; Enabling Learning; Environment; Education for Skilling; Lesser Curricular Load and No fear for exams; Future Educational Challenges.

09:14 (IST)27 Jan 2023
Over 2000 students, teachers to participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023

Around 2050 students, teachers and parents selected through competitions on MyGov will be gifted with PPC Kits and a certificate of appreciation from the director of NCERT. Also, selected questions which will be shortlisted by NCERT might feature in the programme. Those participants who have asked those questions may get an opportunity to interact with the media.

08:55 (IST)27 Jan 2023
PPC 2023: PM Modi launches masterclass to tackle exam stress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently shared a ‘repository of mantras and activities’ with students to help them beat exam stress, as a part of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. The videos are available at the official website — narendramodi.in/parikshapecharcha. The website hosts videos of the Prime Minister, text summary of the concepts and graphics that succinctly captures the message. It covers several topics such as ‘what is right attitude towards exams?’, ‘confidence in and out of the exam hall’, time management, handling difficult subjects, how to concentrate, ‘making the most of memory’, ‘setting goals’, and much more.

08:42 (IST)27 Jan 2023
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: 200 participating students, teachers also attended Republic day parade

A total of 200 students and teachers including the winners of Kala Utsav who will be attending PM Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 also witnessed the Republic Day parade as well as will watch the Beating Retreat. This includes 102 students and teachers from across the country and 80 winners of the Kala Utsav competition.

08:33 (IST)27 Jan 2023
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Surge in participation from state boards

This year Pariksha Pe Charcha has received about 38.80 lakh registrations, out of which more than 16 lakhs are from state boards. This is over two times higher than the number of registrations (15.73 lakh) during the 2022 edition. The registrations have been done from across 155 countries.

08:30 (IST)27 Jan 2023
PPC 2023: Over 38 lakh students registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha

Over 38 lakh students have registered for the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday in a press conference. The Education minister has claimed that the registrations have increased by over 15 lakh, in comparison to last year. Read more

08:27 (IST)27 Jan 2023
PM Modi to interact with students, teachers and parents today on upcoming board exams

his year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha is scheduled to be conducted on January 27 in New Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium. PM Narendra Modi will interact with participating students, parents and teachers on the upcoming board exams.

pariksha pe charcha 2023, pm narendra modi Pariksha Pe Charcha LIVE Updates: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 event will be held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 LIVE Updates: Pariksha Pe Charcha has been an annual interaction between PM Modi and Indian students since 2018. However, this year, parents have also been allowed to attend the annual session. This year, the event will be held in New Delhi's Talkatora Stadium.

First published on: 27-01-2023 at 08:02 IST
