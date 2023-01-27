Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 LIVE Updates: Cultural event begins at Talkatora Stadium

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents on the upcoming board exams 2023 today at 11 am. ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ is an annual event conducted by the prime minister to address the question related to board exam stress and anxiety.
The Ministry of Education will conduct the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) in a town hall format at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. Students of classes 9 to 12, selected teachers and parents who registered for participation will be attending the event. This year, nearly 38 lakh students have registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha.
Recently, PM Modi shared a ‘repository of mantras and activities’ with students to help them beat exam stress, as a part of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. The website hosts videos of the Prime Minister, text summary of the concepts and graphics that succinctly captures the message.
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 will be held in offline mode at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi today from 11 am onwards. Over 2000 students, teachers and parents have been shortlsted to participate in the event out of the 38.80 lakh registered. The event can also be watched online at the YouTube Channel of Ministry of Education.
The Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan has arrived at Talkatora stadium to interact with school students teachers and parents at Pariksha pe Charcha 2023
Cultural events like singing and dancing performances of various students from various schools across the country have begun at the Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi
Know your freedom fighters
Our Culture is our pride
My Book My Inspiration
Save Environment for future generations
My Life, My Health
Why is staying healthy so important? What do you do to remain in good health?
My Startup Dream
STEM Education/ Education without Boundaries
Toys and Games for Learning in Schools
Students from Jharkhand share their views on exams and preparation
The competition is for students belonging to classes 9 to 12. Additionally, teachers and parents were also given the chance of participating in the same. There are five themes for teachers and three themes for parents. Themes for parents are: My Child, My Teacher; Adult Education- Making Everyone Literate; Learning and Growing Together. Themes for teachers are: Our Heritage; Enabling Learning; Environment; Education for Skilling; Lesser Curricular Load and No fear for exams; Future Educational Challenges.
Around 2050 students, teachers and parents selected through competitions on MyGov will be gifted with PPC Kits and a certificate of appreciation from the director of NCERT. Also, selected questions which will be shortlisted by NCERT might feature in the programme. Those participants who have asked those questions may get an opportunity to interact with the media.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently shared a ‘repository of mantras and activities’ with students to help them beat exam stress, as a part of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. The videos are available at the official website — narendramodi.in/parikshapecharcha. The website hosts videos of the Prime Minister, text summary of the concepts and graphics that succinctly captures the message. It covers several topics such as ‘what is right attitude towards exams?’, ‘confidence in and out of the exam hall’, time management, handling difficult subjects, how to concentrate, ‘making the most of memory’, ‘setting goals’, and much more.
A total of 200 students and teachers including the winners of Kala Utsav who will be attending PM Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 also witnessed the Republic Day parade as well as will watch the Beating Retreat. This includes 102 students and teachers from across the country and 80 winners of the Kala Utsav competition.
This year Pariksha Pe Charcha has received about 38.80 lakh registrations, out of which more than 16 lakhs are from state boards. This is over two times higher than the number of registrations (15.73 lakh) during the 2022 edition. The registrations have been done from across 155 countries.
Over 38 lakh students have registered for the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday in a press conference. The Education minister has claimed that the registrations have increased by over 15 lakh, in comparison to last year. Read more
his year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha is scheduled to be conducted on January 27 in New Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium. PM Narendra Modi will interact with participating students, parents and teachers on the upcoming board exams.