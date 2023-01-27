Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 LIVE Updates: Cultural event begins at Talkatora Stadium

The Ministry of Education will conduct the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) in a town hall format at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents on the upcoming board exams 2023 today at 11 am. ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ is an annual event conducted by the prime minister to address the question related to board exam stress and anxiety.

The Ministry of Education will conduct the sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) in a town hall format at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. Students of classes 9 to 12, selected teachers and parents who registered for participation will be attending the event. This year, nearly 38 lakh students have registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha.

Recently, PM Modi shared a ‘repository of mantras and activities’ with students to help them beat exam stress, as a part of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. The website hosts videos of the Prime Minister, text summary of the concepts and graphics that succinctly captures the message.