Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: KV to hold nation-wide painting competition on January 23

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: In the run up to Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023, a nationwide painting competition will be held in 500 Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country on January 23. The day is observed as Parakram Diwas, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The theme of the competition is becoming an ‘Exam Warrior ‘ based on the book written by the Prime Minister. Around 50,000 students are expected to participate in the event.

The painting competition will witness participants from various CBSE schools, state boards, Navodaya Vidyalayas and Kendriya Vidyalayas.

The nodal Kendriya Vidyalaya, where the event is to be organised, will have 100 students from different schools as participants in this competition. Broadly 70 students have been invited from nearby state board and CBSE schools in the district, 10 participants would be from Navodaya Vidyalaya and 20 students from nodal KVs as well as nearby KVs, if any in the district.

Five best entries will be awarded with a set of books on freedom fighters and topics of national importance and a certificate.

Parakram Diwas is celebrated to inspire students on the life of the great leader and instill the spirit of patriotism.

The sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held on January 27 at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, around 1200 students are expected to participate in the event.