Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Know where to apply, themes and more

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: The sixth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) the annual programme where PM Modi interacts with students, teachers and parents and talks about reducing exam stress, will be held in a town hall format at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi in January 2023.

In order to get selected for the PPC programme, students will have to participate in an online creative competition which began on November 25 and will conclude on December 30. The competition is for students belonging to classes 9 to 12, teachers and parents. Applicants have to submit their entries at — innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2023

Around 2050 winners will receive a certificate signed by the director of NCERT and a copy of the book, ‘Exam Warrior’. Selected questions which will be shortlisted by NCERT might feature in the programme. Those participants who have asked those questions may get an opportunity to interact with the media.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Themes for children

Know your freedom fighters

Our Culture is our pride

My Book My Inspiration

Save Environment for future generations

My Life, My Health

Why is staying healthy so important? What do you do to remain in good health?

My Startup Dream

STEM Education/ Education without Boundaries

Toys and Games for Learning in Schools

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Themes for teachers

Our Heritage

Enabling Learning Environment

Education for Skilling

Lesser Curricular Load and No fear for exams

Future Educational Challenges

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Themes for parents

My Child, My Teacher

Adult Education- Making Everyone Literate

Learning and Growing Together

Schools have been requested to adopt innovative measures to promote the initiative, use their social media handles for it and use #PPC2023 to spread awareness about the event, make their creatives such posters, videos etc. The selected creatives/videos from among these may also be exhibited on the MyGov platform.