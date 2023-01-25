scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: 200 students, teachers attending PPC 2023 will also attend R-Day parade

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: The children will attend the parade as special guests and will be seated in enclosure 18 at the Kartavya Path during the 74th Republic Day parade.

200 PPC 2023 participants to attend R-Day paradePariksha Pe Charcha 2023: The participants will be taken to places of national importance (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/ Representative Image)
Listen to this article
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: 200 students, teachers attending PPC 2023 will also attend R-Day parade
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: The Ministry of Education announced Wednesday that 200 students and teachers including the winners of Kala Utsav who will be attending PM Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 will also witness the Republic Day parade as well as the Beating Retreat.

This includes 102 students and teachers from across the country and 80 winners of the Kala Utsav competition.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 |Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: NMC urges medical colleges to give ‘wide publicity for PPC 2023’

These children will attend the parade as special guests and will be seated in enclosure 18 at the Kartavya Path during the 74th Republic Day parade. The Pariksha Pe Charcha event will be attended in person by nearly 2,400 teachers and students from across the country.

The participating students will also be taken to places of national importance such as Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal, Prime Minister’s Museum, Kartavya Path and more.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 25, 2023: Know about Egypt, India and Non-Aligned Movem...
UPSC Key- January 25, 2023: Know about Egypt, India and Non-Aligned Movem...
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
Using animal names to abuse each other is a stereotype that we could do w...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
Pariksha Pe Charcha |PPC 2023: KV to hold nation-wide painting competition today

Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held at 11 am on Friday at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. It will be held in the townhall format.

Pariksha Pe Charcha has been conceptualised by the Prime Minister wherein students, parents, teachers interact with him on various topics related to life and exams.

This year Pariksha Pe Charcha has received about 38.80 lakh registrations, out of which more than 16 lakhs are from state boards. This is over two times higher than the number of registrations (15.73 lakh) during the 2022 edition. The registrations have been done from across 155 countries.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-01-2023 at 21:43 IST
Next Story

Republic Day 2023: Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Photos, Messages, and Greetings

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close