Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: 200 students, teachers attending PPC 2023 will also attend R-Day parade

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: The Ministry of Education announced Wednesday that 200 students and teachers including the winners of Kala Utsav who will be attending PM Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 will also witness the Republic Day parade as well as the Beating Retreat.

This includes 102 students and teachers from across the country and 80 winners of the Kala Utsav competition.

These children will attend the parade as special guests and will be seated in enclosure 18 at the Kartavya Path during the 74th Republic Day parade. The Pariksha Pe Charcha event will be attended in person by nearly 2,400 teachers and students from across the country.

The participating students will also be taken to places of national importance such as Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal, Prime Minister’s Museum, Kartavya Path and more.

Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held at 11 am on Friday at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. It will be held in the townhall format.

Pariksha Pe Charcha has been conceptualised by the Prime Minister wherein students, parents, teachers interact with him on various topics related to life and exams.

This year Pariksha Pe Charcha has received about 38.80 lakh registrations, out of which more than 16 lakhs are from state boards. This is over two times higher than the number of registrations (15.73 lakh) during the 2022 edition. The registrations have been done from across 155 countries.