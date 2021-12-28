Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration process begins today, here’s how to apply

The registration process for ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022’ will start from today i.e December 28, 2021 onwards. The registration window will remain open till January 20, 2021. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 will be held for students of classes 9 to 12 in 2022 before the annual board examination. Students and teachers can register online at mygov.in.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: How to Register

Step 1: Visit the official site of MyGov. mygov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Campaigns link available on the home page.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates can register online.

Step 4: Enter the details and click on submit.

PM Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers and parents ahead of board exams 2022. Last year, the discussion on the exam was held on April 7 where PM Modi said that children should not be pressurised by parents, teachers and others so that they can sit in the examination with a free mind.

Like every year, we will have Pariksha Pe Charcha early next year… #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/rBKfH3qVd8 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 26, 2021

The first Pariksha Pe Charcha programme was held on February 16, 2018, at Talkatora Stadium. However, due to covid-19 last year, this programme was organized online. This year too, it will be held in online mode only.