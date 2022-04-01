Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to interact with students about beating exam stress at 11 am today

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022, PM Modi Speech Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with students, parents and teachers today from 11 am onwards. PM Modi will talk to students about keeping calm and acing the incoming exam season.

“The wait is now over! The 5th edition of PPC2022 is going to be held on April 1, 2022, at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi will interact with students and share his insights on how to beat exam stress. Stay Tuned!,” the Ministry had tweeted from the official account.

This series, which started in 2018, will be held in Talkatora Stadium, instead of being conducted virtually this year. Last year, the session had taken place virtually at 7 pm on April 7, 2021. This year, as per the government’s press release, nearly 15.7 lakh participants had registered for this year’s creative writing competition, which was conducted between December 28, 2021, and February 3, 2022.