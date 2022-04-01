Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to interact with students about beating exam stress at 11 am today

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022, PM Modi Speech Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with students, parents and teachers today from 11 am onwards. PM Modi will talk to students about keeping calm and acing the incoming exam season.
This series, which started in 2018, will be held in Talkatora Stadium, instead of being conducted virtually this year. Last year, the session had taken place virtually at 7 pm on April 7, 2021. This year, as per the government’s press release, nearly 15.7 lakh participants had registered for this year’s creative writing competition, which was conducted between December 28, 2021, and February 3, 2022.
The fifth edition of the programme assumes special significance in the wake of the country coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and exams shifting back to offline mode, a statement from the ministry said. Nearly 15.7 lakh participants had registered in the Pariksha Pe Charcha Creative Writing Competition this year, comprising more than 12.1 lakh students, 2.7 lakh teachers and more than 90,000 parents.
The students, teachers and parents who will get to ask questions to the prime minister, have been short-listed based on an online creative writing competition on a bouquet of themes. The competition was organized from December 28, 2021, till February 3, 2022, through the MyGov platform.
The prime minister's annual interaction with students is being organised for the last four years by the Education ministry's Department of School Education and Literacy. Posting a series of tweets a day before the event, Pradhan said that Modi's friendly advice and guidance like an elderly member of the family turned the event into a mass movement.
Participants who cannot visit Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi can also watch it via Youtube channel. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 will also be live-streamed by Doordarshan, DD and Swayam Pradha Channels all over India. The 5th edition of PPC 2022 is set to begin at 11 AM
Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of the movement - ‘Exam Warriors’ - led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters. It aims to bring together students, parents, teachers and society to foster an environment where the unique individuality of each child is celebrated, encouraged and allowed to express itself fully.