Friday, April 01, 2022
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi to interact with students about beating exam stress at 11 am today

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Latest Updates, Modi Speech Updates: This year, nearly 15.7 lakh participants had registered for this year’s creative writing competition.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 1, 2022 10:34:03 am
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022, PM Modi Speech Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with students, parents and teachers today from 11 am onwards. PM Modi will talk to students about keeping calm and acing the incoming exam season.

“The wait is now over! The 5th edition of PPC2022 is going to be held on April 1, 2022, at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi will interact with students and share his insights on how to beat exam stress. Stay Tuned!,” the Ministry had tweeted from the official account.

This series, which started in 2018, will be held in Talkatora Stadium, instead of being conducted virtually this year. Last year, the session had taken place virtually at 7 pm on April 7, 2021. This year, as per the government’s press release, nearly 15.7 lakh participants had registered for this year’s creative writing competition, which was conducted between December 28, 2021, and February 3, 2022.

10:22 (IST)01 Apr 2022
Over 15 lakh students to participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022

The fifth edition of the programme assumes special significance in the wake of the country coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and exams shifting back to offline mode, a statement from the ministry said. Nearly 15.7 lakh participants had registered in the Pariksha Pe Charcha Creative Writing Competition this year, comprising more than 12.1 lakh students, 2.7 lakh teachers and more than 90,000 parents.

10:08 (IST)01 Apr 2022
How are students shortlisted for asking questions to PM Modi?

The students, teachers and parents who will get to ask questions to the prime minister, have been short-listed based on an online creative writing competition on a bouquet of themes. The competition was organized from December 28, 2021, till February 3, 2022, through the MyGov platform. 

09:56 (IST)01 Apr 2022
Modi's friendly advice turned Prakisha Pe Charcha massive: Dharmendra Pradhan

The prime minister's annual interaction with students is being organised for the last four years by the Education ministry's Department of School Education and Literacy. Posting a series of tweets a day before the event, Pradhan said that Modi's friendly advice and guidance like an elderly member of the family turned the event into a mass movement.

09:51 (IST)01 Apr 2022
How to watch Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 online

Participants who cannot visit Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi can also watch it via Youtube channel. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 will also be live-streamed by Doordarshan, DD and Swayam Pradha Channels all over India. The 5th edition of PPC 2022 is set to begin at 11 AM

09:43 (IST)01 Apr 2022
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 to be held in blended mode

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 event will be held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi and would be attended by the Education Minister as well as heads of schools. Even though restrictions have been lifted, some participants will attend it in offline mode and others will be able to participate online. The event would begin at 11 am today.

09:42 (IST)01 Apr 2022
What is Pariksha Pe Charcha?

Pariksha Pe Charcha is part of the movement - ‘Exam Warriors’ - led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters. It aims to bring together students, parents, teachers and society to foster an environment where the unique individuality of each child is celebrated, encouraged and allowed to express itself fully.

This year, PM Modi will talk about keeping calm and beating stress in the upcoming exam season. This session comes a few days before the CBSE students are scheduled to appear for their board exams 2022. The PM is expected to share insights on how to manage stress, while making sure studies are not compromised.

Pariksha Pe Charcha has been an annual interaction between PM Modi and Indian students since 2018. However, this year, parents have also been allowed to attend the annual session. This year, the event will be held in New Delhi's Talkatora Stadium. It was held virtually last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

