Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Last date to register today, here’s how to apply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2022 registration process will close today. Students, parents, and teachers can register at mygov.in. This is the fifth edition of the PPC.

In order to select participants who will be featured in the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme, an online creative wiring competition is being conducted. Participants will have to first register on the MyGov platform and then submit a write-up on a specific theme. Students of Class 9, 10, 11, and 12 are eligible to register.

PM’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: How to register

Step 1: Visit the MyGov website at mygov.in

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022’

Step 3: Click on ‘Participate now’

Step 4: Enter required details

Step 5: Click on submit

Step 6: Download the confirmation page for further requirements.

Themes for teachers include National Education Policy (NEP) for Naya Bharat and covid-19 pandemic: opportunities and challenges. Parents can participate in themes like Beti Padhao, Desh Badhao, local to global: vocal for local and lifelong students’ yearning for learning. Parents and teachers can also participate in one of the themes provided to them.

This year, there are different themes for students, parents, and teachers. Themes for students include; exam stress management strategies during Covid-19, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, self-reliant schools for self-reliant India, clean India, green India, digital collaboration in classrooms, environmental conservation, and climate change resilience.