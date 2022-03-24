Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 date announced: PM Modi to interact with students, parents on April 1

The Ministry of Education has announced the date for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with students, teachers and parents on April 1 as a part of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022. Interested students can check more details on innovateindia.mygov.in/ppc-2022.

This year, the Prime Minister will be interacting with students on how to keep their calm and stay relaxed during the upcoming exam season. He will share his insights on how to beat exam stress, the Ministry of Education said.

“The wait is now over! The 5th edition of PPC2022 is going to be held on 1st April, 2022 at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi will interact with students and share his insights on how to beat exam stress. Stay Tuned!,” a tweet from the official Twitter account of Ministry of Education read.

This series has been taking place every year since 2018. Last year, Pariksha Pe Charcha was held virtually at 7 pm of April 7, 20o21. Usually, the interaction is limited to students. However, this year parents and teachers, too, will be allowed to participate in this discussion.

Participation is open for school students of classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 only. Students can participate in only one theme specified for them. They should also not exceed the word limit mentioned for each activity and submit responses that are original, creative and simple.

Every winner will get a Certificate of Appreciation by Director, NCERT and a special Pariksha Pe Charcha Kit comprising of Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English, written by Hon’ble Prime Minister.