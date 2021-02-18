scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 18, 2021
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 with PM Modi to be held in March: Nishank

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today informed, "To reduce the stress related to exam, and to provide inspiration, guidance, PM Narendra Modi will interact with exam takers through Pariksha Pe Charcha programme in March."

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
February 18, 2021 11:34:47 am
pariksha pe charchaPariksha Pe Charcha 2021 programme will be held in March. Representational image/ file

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s annual interaction ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021‘ will be held in March. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank today informed, “To reduce the stress related to exam, and to provide inspiration, guidance, PM Narendra Modi will interact with exam takers through Pariksha Pe Charcha programme in March.” The entries for this year will begin soon .

This year, the event might be held virtually due to pandemic. Students, parents, teachers from all across the country are given a chance to discuss their fears, aspirations, concerns, and suggestions with the Prime Minister.

Last year, the event was held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi and was attended by students, parents, and teachers from respective schools as well. The Ministry of Education had received 2.63 lakh entries from students to participate in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’; of which the ministry selected about 1,050 students.

