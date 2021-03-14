scorecardresearch
Sunday, March 14, 2021
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: Over 13.7 lakh apply for interaction with PM Modi, registration process ends today

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: The registration process for the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme was closed on March 14, and the virtual event will be held later this month.

March 14, 2021
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 programme

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: The registration process for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s annual interaction Pariksha Pe Charcha programme ended today (March 14) and the virtual event will be held later this month. A total of 10.27 lakh students, 2.58 lakh teachers and 91,000 parents have so far registered for the programme. The event will be live on both Facebook and Twitter.

Through this programme, students, parents, teachers from all across the country are given a chance to discuss their fears, aspirations, concerns and suggestions with the Prime Minister.

Last year, the event was held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi and was attended by students, parents and teachers from various schools.

One of the quirkiest replies from a previously held Pareeksha Pe Charcha was when the PM addressed a concerned parent’s query on how to help her child shift focus from online gaming to studies. The PM had said, “Yeh PuBG wala hai kya.”

