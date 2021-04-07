Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: PM Modi’s to interact with students today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today interact with students who will appear for board exams this year in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021. The fourth edition of the event will be held virtually at 7 pm due to the current situation of COVID-19. Over 14 lakh students, parents and teachers have registered for the event.

PPC 2021 can be viewed on the official Twitter handle of PM Modi. It will also broadcast on Doordarshan channels.

The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ informed that this year, students from about 81 countries will be participating in the live interaction with PM Modi. “This is the first example in the world that when the Prime Minister of a country directly interacts with crores of students, parents and teachers,” Mr Pokhriyal said.

PM Modi, through a tweet, informed: A new format, several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects and a memorable discussion with our brave exam warriors, parents and teachers.

Recently, the updated edition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book, ‘Exam Warriors’ was launched. The book has new mantras and a range of interesting activities to remain stress free before the exam. “Let us all help our youngsters as they appear for their examinations,” Modi tweeted.