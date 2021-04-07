Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to interact with students at 7 pm

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 LIVE: The programme will be held virtually this year. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, parents, and teachers in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021‘ program Wednesday. This year, the event is being held virtually due to the coronaviruspandemic. The event will be live on all social media handles of the prime minister and PMO India from 7 pm onwards.
Over 13 lakh registrations have been done for the programme. For the first time, the event will be global and entries have been invited from all across the world. Students, parents, teachers are given a chance to discuss their fears, aspirations, concerns, and suggestions with the prime minister.
Last year, the event was held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi and was attended by students, parents, and teachers. The Ministry of Education had received 2.63 lakh entries from students, of which the ministry selected about 1,050 students.
Live Blog
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 LIVE UPDATES: Here's what PM Modi will advice to students appearing for board exams
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 LIVE UPDATES: In the Pareeksha Pe Charcha program held in 2019, one of the quirkiest replies was when PM addressed a concerned parent’s query on how to help her child shift focus from online gaming to studies, Modi said, “Yeh PuBG wala hai kya”. The gaming app is currently banned in India.
The winners of the contest will get an opportunity to participate directly in the event along with PM Modi. They will receive certificates of appreciation and Pariksha Pe Charcha kits.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today interact with students who will appear for board exams this year in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021. The fourth edition of the event will be held virtually at 7 pm due to the current situation of COVID-19. Over 14 lakh students, parents and teachers have registered for the event.
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ informed that this year, students from about 81 countries will be participating in the live interaction with PM Modi. “This is the first example in the world that when the Prime Minister of a country directly interacts with crores of students, parents and teachers,” Mr Pokhriyal said.