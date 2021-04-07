Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to interact with students at 7 pm

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 LIVE: The programme will be held virtually this year. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, parents, and teachers in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021‘ program Wednesday. This year, the event is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event will be live on all social media handles of the prime minister and PMO India from 7 pm onwards.

Over 13 lakh registrations have been done for the programme. For the first time, the event will be global and entries have been invited from all across the world. Students, parents, teachers are given a chance to discuss their fears, aspirations, concerns, and suggestions with the prime minister.

Last year, the event was held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi and was attended by students, parents, and teachers. The Ministry of Education had received 2.63 lakh entries from students, of which the ministry selected about 1,050 students.